BCCI moves Supreme Court for full three-year term for president Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI is seeking a full three-year term to its president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah as Ganguly's term is set to end this June. Under the current protocol Ganguly will have to undergo a mandatory three-year cooling period from July 1 onwards.

The same set of rules are applicable to Shah as well. As per a report in Times of India, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has moved the apex court seeking its leave on the issue. In the petition, Dhumal has said the change of constitution was approved by the AGM on December 1, 2019

"The draft of the constitution was prepared by persons who did not have ground-level experience of functioning of this three-tier structure in which the transition of cricket administrators is stage-wise, which is in the larger interest of the game of cricket. Any provision which has a direct or an indirect effect of restricting persons with rich and varied experience, whereby they have acquired and strengthened organising capacity, finance generating capacity and administrative skills will be to the detriment of the game of cricket," the BCCI said in the petition.

The new constitution of the BCCI was drafted by the committee headed by Justice (Retd) RM Lodha. The BCCI also requested the SC dispel the clause requiring the governing body to seek top court's approval each single time a change in the constitution was needed.

"Neither preparation of draft constitution by the CoA nor a direction for its adoption (by the SC) can either preclude, restrict or hinder the right of the general body to amend the constitution in exercise of its amending powers conferred under the constitution itself and passed in a duly convened meeting of the general body. It is submitted that in exercise of the said power of amendment, which is indisputably conferred upon the general body, the BCCI has amended some provisions of its constitution," BCCI said.