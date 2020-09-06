BCCI mulling not to host domestic tournaments this season owing to COVID-19 pandemic: Report

India is set to become the second most-affected nation in the world from coronavirus and surpass Brazil in a matter of days. The country witnessed a single-day spike of 90,633 cases on Saturday (September 5).

As per a Times of India report, the BCCI has not made any official decision yet but the board is in talks to not host any premier domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Duleep Trophy among others this season.

"In certain states, it's bad. In other states, it's worse. The numbers are unrelenting. In such a scenario, how does one plan anything over a period of three or four months, when you're not sure what's in store tomorrow," sources were quoted as saying by TOI.

Earlier last month, in a letter written to state associations, Ganguly assured them domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, without specifying the starting date.

Generally, the domestic season in India starts in August but the pandemic has wreaked havoc with the calendar and Ganguly's letter to state associations made it clear that the Board is yet to lock in a date. The domestic season was expected to begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, tentatively from the third week of November but the latest report casts doubt over its fate.

"...the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects," Ganguly wrote.

"All members will be duly informed about the future course of action and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket."