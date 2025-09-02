Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Cricket BCCI Opens Title Sponsorship Bids With Tougher Rules After Dream11 Exit By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 18:50 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun the search for a new title sponsor for the national cricket team following Dream11's withdrawal, a move triggered by the government's recent ban on real money gaming platforms.

In its latest invitation to tender, the board has introduced strict eligibility criteria, ruling out companies associated with online money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, tobacco, alcohol, or any category deemed "offensive to public morals." The directive comes in the wake of Dream11 shutting down its real money gaming operations after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 came into effect.

Dream11, along with My11Circle, had been a major financial backer of Indian cricket. Between them, they contributed close to ₹1,000 crore through title sponsorship deals involving both the Indian national team and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their exit leaves a significant commercial gap for the BCCI to fill.

The board's official statement outlined its conditions for prospective sponsors, stating: "Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India."

Additionally, the BCCI has made it clear that companies cannot attempt to bypass these restrictions by submitting bids through surrogate brands. The financial bar for participation has also been set high, with bidders required to show an average turnover or net worth of at least ₹300 crore over the past three years.

The deadline for bid submissions has been fixed as September 16, giving interested companies limited time to prepare proposals.

With one of the most valuable sports properties in the world up for grabs, the BCCI will be looking for a sponsor that not only meets the financial requirements but also aligns with its regulatory and ethical framework.