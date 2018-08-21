Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

BCCI registers new Supreme Court approved constitution

Posted By:
BCCI registers its new constitution
BCCI registers its new constitution

New Delhi, August 21: Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court dated August 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (August 21) registered its new constitution as approved and directed by the Court with the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Chairman of the Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji said: "We thank the Honorable Supreme Court for their directions and are pleased to start the process today by the submission of the new constitution of the BCCI with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies at Chennai. We are committed to implement the Supreme Court directive in its entirety".

According to a statement, the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators further added that the State Associations have to within 30 days conform to the judgment of the Supreme Court and report compliance.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha.

SC APPROVES BCCI CONSTITUTION

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body with certain modifications and asked the registrar general of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks. The bench, also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, restored permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite action in accordance with its earlier order.

Dealing with the issue of a cooling-off period and disqualification of BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms. On July 5, the apex court had restrained all the state cricket bodies from holding elections till it pronounced the verdict on finalisation of the draft constitution of the BCCI.

The court had in its July 18, 2016 verdict accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha committee to reform the BCCI following charges of large-scale maladministration in the cash-rich cricket body.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: bcci news supreme court cricket
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 18:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue