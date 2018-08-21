BCCI registers new Supreme Court approved constitution

Chairman of the Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji said: "We thank the Honorable Supreme Court for their directions and are pleased to start the process today by the submission of the new constitution of the BCCI with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies at Chennai. We are committed to implement the Supreme Court directive in its entirety".

According to a statement, the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators further added that the State Associations have to within 30 days conform to the judgment of the Supreme Court and report compliance.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday modified its earlier order on the 'one state, one vote' policy for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members and granted permanent membership of the board to the cricket associations of Mumbai, Saurashtra, Vadodara and Vidarbha.

SC APPROVES BCCI CONSTITUTION

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also approved the draft constitution of the cash-rich apex cricket body with certain modifications and asked the registrar general of Tamil Nadu Societies to bring on record the approved BCCI constitution within four weeks. The bench, also comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, restored permanent membership to Railways, Services and Universities.

It also directed state cricket associations to adopt the BCCI constitution within 30 days and warned them that non-compliance would invite action in accordance with its earlier order.

Dealing with the issue of a cooling-off period and disqualification of BCCI office-bearers, the bench said a person would have to go through a cooling-off period after holding a post in the board for two consecutive terms. On July 5, the apex court had restrained all the state cricket bodies from holding elections till it pronounced the verdict on finalisation of the draft constitution of the BCCI.

The court had in its July 18, 2016 verdict accepted most of the recommendations of the Lodha committee to reform the BCCI following charges of large-scale maladministration in the cash-rich cricket body.