BCCI SGM: Governing body to ask ICC more time to decide on the conduct of T20 World Cup

The attendees of the SGM, including president Sourav Ganguly, unanimously decided that with more than four months left for the showpiece event, the BCCI will propose to the ICC to give the body time till the end of June or the beginning of July to take a call on hosting the tournament. The ICC is holding a meeting on June 1 to discuss the way forward about the T20 World Cup.

"There is still close to four and a half months and we are confident things will change in that space of time with respect to COVID-19. The BCCI will request the ICC for time till the end of June or the start of July to take a final call on the matter," the source told ANI.

As for the tax exemption from the government, the BCCI is confident of positive talks. "We are in talks with the government and talks have made some headway which is crucial for the conduct of the tournament in India," the source said.

Withregard to the IPL 2021, the BCCI decided that it will discuss the availability of foreign players with the respective boards with the September-October window in mind, but the non-availability of foreign players would not be a deal-breaker for the conduct of the remaining part of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.

The BCCI has, in principle, decided to go ahead with organising the IPL 2021 in the UAE with an aim to have a 25-day window for the completion of the league. "There have been talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and they are happy to host the remaining IPL 2021 in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi like last time. The BCCI will now speak to the foreign boards to decide on the availability of the foreign players.

"While the Australian players may be available, there are some questions over the availability of the England and New Zealand players, we will see how that works out. We are looking at a 25-day window and that is on," the ANI quoted a source.