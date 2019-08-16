Cricket
BCCI shortlists seven candidates for Team India bowling coach role

By
Venkatesh Prasad is an applicant for Team India bowling coach and is in BCCI list
Bengaluru, August 16: The BCCI has shortlisted seven candidates -- two foreigners and five Indians -- for the role of Team India bowling coach. Bharat Arun, the current bowling coach of the team, is one among them as he gained an automatic entry to the list in the capacity as the incumbent.

The other six candidates are former England pacer Darren Gough, Steffan Jones, an England-based pace bowling coach, former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, former India pacers Paras Mhambrey, Amit Bhandari, Subroto Banerjee and Venkatesh Prasad.

Among the group, Prasad was the bowling coach of India during the 2007-2008 period. Joshi was the bowling coach of Bangladesh till the ICC World Cup 2019 while Mhambrey has been the coach of Mumbai in domestic circuit and is highly-regarded in his role too. He has done similar role with India A and India Under-19 sides.

The interview for bowling coach, batting coach and fielding coach roles will be held on August 19 at the BCCI head-quarters. The interview will be led by chief selector MSK Prasad.

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
