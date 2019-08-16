BCCI shortlists seven candidates for Team India bowling coach role

The other six candidates are former England pacer Darren Gough, Steffan Jones, an England-based pace bowling coach, former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi, former India pacers Paras Mhambrey, Amit Bhandari, Subroto Banerjee and Venkatesh Prasad.

Among the group, Prasad was the bowling coach of India during the 2007-2008 period. Joshi was the bowling coach of Bangladesh till the ICC World Cup 2019 while Mhambrey has been the coach of Mumbai in domestic circuit and is highly-regarded in his role too. He has done similar role with India A and India Under-19 sides.

The interview for bowling coach, batting coach and fielding coach roles will be held on August 19 at the BCCI head-quarters. The interview will be led by chief selector MSK Prasad.