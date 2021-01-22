BCCI to introduce new mandatory fitness test? Players need to complete 2kms in 8.30 minutes

According to a report in The Indian Express, the time limit for bowlers would be 8 minutes and 15 seconds while for batsmen it would be 8 minutes and 30 seconds in the new time trial based test. The new test will be in addition to the Yo-Yo test, which was introduced a few years ago as a benchmark for fitness in the Indian team.

"The Board felt that the current fitness standard played a huge role in getting our fitness to the next level. It is important to take our fitness level to another level now. The time trial exercise will help us to compete even better. The Board will keep updating the standards every year," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the paper.

"It is more functional towards cricket. This will test speed, threshold zones, how you plan your running pace. And you can't cheat as this is time-based," former Team India trainer Ramji Srinivasan told Indian Express.

Many former first-team players including Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Sanju Samson have failed the yo yo test since it's introduction. So, this new test will be a challenge for most of the cricketers.

(With Agency inputs)