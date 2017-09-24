Belagavi Panthers crowned KPL champions

Hubballi, September 24: Belagavi Panthers were crowned champions of the Karnataka Premier League 2017, their maiden triumph, after putting in a fine display in the final at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubballi.

The engineer of the victory was Stalin Hoover who made a 52-ball 81 that contained eight fours and four sixes. Asked to bat first, Bijapur Bulls made 141 for seven courtesy two cameos of Mohammed Taha (30 off 22 balls) and HS Sharath (30 not out of 12 balls).

However, Hoover's fine knock combined with KN Bharath's 24 off 19 balls and BR Sharath's 18-ball 23 helped Panthers overcome the target in 17.3 overs.

Brief scores: Bijapur Bulls: 141 for 7 in 20 overs (Mohammed Taha 30, HS Sharath 30 n.o. Shubhang Hegde 2-8) lt to Belagavi Panthers: 145/4 in 17.3 overs (KN Bharath 24, Stalin Hoover 81; Dikshanshu Negi 1-15).

Man of the Match: Stalin Hoover (Belagavi Panthers).

Man of the Series: Stuart Binny (Belagavi Panthers).

Purple Cap: Abhishek Sakuja (Hubli Tigers).

Orange Cap: Mayank Agarwal (Hubli Tigers).

Player of the Tournament: Abhimanyu Mithun (Bijapur Bulls).

Best fielder of tournament: Mohammed Taha (Bijapur Bulls).

Fittest Player of the tournament: KN Bharath (Belagavi Panthers).

MVP: Stuart Binny (Belagavi Panthers).