Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler to return to England after KKR game

Both Stokes and Buttler will return to England after playing Rajasthan Royals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (May 15).

"It's my last game here for the Royals before I head back to England. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here and it's been amazing group to be part of and hopefully we can win tonight," said Stokes through a message posted in his team Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle.

"Then I will obviously be watching from home if the Royals get through to the play-offs. Hasn't gone as I would have like to personally, but at the end of the day it's about how the team performs," Stokes said.

"In the last three games, we have showed what we can do and hopefully we can continue this good form and go through to the play-offs and hopefully lift the title," he said.

IPL PAGE | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | SCOREBOARD | KKR VS RR

"I just want to say thank you to all the fans and everybody who have supported us throughout the tournament. Keep sticking with us, we are trying our hearts out every time we step out onto the field. And, all we can ask that you keep supporting us. All the best to everyone going forward. Cheers," Stokes signed off.

Stokes, who was bought by Royals in the IPL auction for Rs 12.5 crore in January earlier this year, the costliest buy in this edition of the IPL, has not been able to deliver the best for his franchise. The England all-rounder has so far scored 185 runs from 12 matches and took a mere five wickets at an economy of 8.72.

1

43459

On the contrary, Buttler has been in good nick after getting promoted as opener and since then has scored five fifties on the trot - an IPL record he shares with Virender Sehwag. Buttler so far has scored 509 runs from 12 matches at 56.55 and at a strike rate of 153.77.

💥 BIG NEWS 💥



Proud moment for us as @josbuttler gets picked in the England Test Squad! 👏

Here's to an awesome series! 💪



We'll surely miss you, Jos the Boss! 😎#HallaBol — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2018

Royals later announced that Buttler too leave will tge camp after getting selected for the Test series against Pakistan. His absence will be a huge blow for them as skipper Ajinkya Rahane is going through a lean patch and only Sanju Samson has been showing consistency for the Royals.