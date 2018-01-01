Stokes set to miss Australia ODIs, cleared for IPL

London, January 1: Dawid Malan has been added to England's squad for their one-day international series against Australia, with Ben Stokes set to miss.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday that Stokes would not travel with the squad, pending Crown Prosecution Service advice on the incident in Bristol.

England's Test vice-captain has played no part in the Ashes series defeat in Australia after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out in September.

With Stokes set to miss, Malan – who has scored 316 runs at 45.14 during the Ashes – was added to the ODI squad, the ECB said in a statement.

Australia and England will meet in a five-match ODI series beginning in Melbourne on January 14.

In some good news for Stokes, the ECB confirmed it had approved of the all-rounder entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Source: OPTA