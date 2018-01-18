Ben Stokes should not take my place, says Jonny Bairstow

Brisbane, January 18: Jonny Bairstow would feel aggrieved if he loses his place in the England one-day side to Ben Stokes after the all-rounder was cleared to resume his international career.

Stokes was charged with affray on Monday (January 15) following an incident on a night out in Bristol last September, but the England and Wales Cricket Board have made him available for selection.

The Test vice-captain is expected to join up with the England squad ahead of the Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand next month, having been suspended since his arrest in Bristol.

Bairstow has been in and out of the limited-overs teams and would feel hard done by if he is the man to make way for Stokes following a fruitful 2017 with the bat.

"I am pretty happy with the runs I scored in the last series ," said Bairstow.

"I have worked my a**e off to get to where I am to fight for a position in the side.

"And I like to think every time I have come in, whether that be on a one-off game over the last two years when I have got man of the match or whether it be batting at four, six, keeping wicket or opening the batting, I have come in and done well enough to keep my spot.

"I have been asked to open the batting in seven games and I have scored two hundreds in those games.

"It is going to take a bit of time to completely know it and understand it, but I have been really pleased with how I have started in the role. It is a new skill I am learning and hopefully one I will be learning for a while."

Bairstow shuts down journalist's question on Stokes

Bairstow, playing as a specialist batsman, will be eyeing another big contribution against Australia at the Gabba, where the tourists will attempt to take a 2-0 lead on Friday (January 19).

