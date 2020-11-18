Bengal Ranji skipper Easwaran tests COVID-19 positive

Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches the final.

"He underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of the medical panel of CAB," CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement.

Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back.