Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bengal Ranji skipper Easwaran tests COVID-19 positive

By Pti

Kolkata, Nov 18: Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks, rendering him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.

Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches the final.

"He underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of the medical panel of CAB," CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement.

Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back.

More COVID 19 News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 21:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More