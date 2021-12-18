Best of 2021 in cricket: Most runs, Most Wickets, Highest Score, Top Cricket Stats & Records

MyKhel here takes a look at the top five performers — batsmen and bowlers — across the three formats — Test, ODI and T20I. You will find some very familiar names and totally unexpected players in the list.

India players have not figured much in the list unlike in 2019-20 season when they took predominant positions across the formats. The stats on 2021 have seen a bigger spread touching all the teams, including associates.

In Test cricket, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin found themselves in top 5 but in white ball formats, India lagged behind. So, here are a few crumbs that will make for some really interesting read. So, dip in to these numbers too assess how top players performed in 2021.

All the starts are prior to the on-going second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Adelaide.

1 Test cricket

Most runs: Joe Root (England): Test: 14; Runs: 1544; Avg: 64.54; 100: 6, 50: 2.

Rohit Sharma (India): Test: 11; Runs: 906; Avg: 47.68; 100: 2, 50: 4.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): Test: 7; Runs: 902; Avg: 69.38; 100: 4; 50: 3.

Rishabh Pant (India): Test: 11; Runs: 706; Avg: 41.53; 100: 1, 50: 5.

Abid Ali (Pakistan): Test: 9; Runs: 695; Avg: 49.64; 100: 2; 50: 2.

Most wickets: R Ashwin (India): Test: 8; Wickets: 52.

Shaeen Shah Afridi (Pakistan): Test: 9; Wicketes: 47

Hasan Ali (Pakistan): Test: 8; Wickets: 41

Axar Patel (India): Test: 5; Wickets: 36.

James Anderson (England): Test 11; Wickets: 34.

2 ODI Cricket

Most Runs: Paul Stirling (Ireland): ODIs: 14; Runs: 705; Avg: 54.23; 100: 3; 50: 2.

Janeman Malan (South Africa): ODIs: 8; Runs: 509; Avg: 84.83; 100: 2; 50: 2.

Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh): ODIs: 12; Runs: 464; Avg: 38.67; 100: 1; 50: 4.

HT Tector (Ireland): ODIs: 14; Runs: 454; Avg: 37.83; 100: 0; 50: 4.

Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland): ODIs: 14; Runs: 421; Avg: 32.38; 100: 1; 50: 3.

Most wickets: Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka): ODIs: 14; Wickets: 20.

Simi Singh (Ireland): ODIs: 13; Wickets: 19.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): ODIs: 10; Wickets: 18.

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal): ODIs: 6; Wickets: 18.

Josh Little (Ireland): ODIs: 10; Wickets: 17.

3 T20I cricket

Most runs: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan): T20Is: 29; Runs: 1326; Avg: 73.67; 100: 1, 50: 12.

Babar Azam (Pakistan): T20Is: 29: Runs: 939; Avg: 37.56; 100: 1; 50: 9.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand): T20Is: 18: Runs: 678; Avg: 37.67; 100: 0; 50: 5.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia): T20Is: 21; Runs: 627; Avg: 36.88; 100: 0; 50: 6.

Jos Buttler (England): T20Is: 14; Runs: 589; Avg: 65.44; 100: 1; 50: 5.

Most wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): T20Is: 20: 36 wickets

Tabraiz Shasmi (South Africa): T20Is: 22; Wickets: 36.

Dinesh Nakrani (Uganda): T20Is: 22; Wickets: 35.

Waseem Abbas (Malta): T20Is: 18; Wickets: 29

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): T20Is: 20: Wickets: 28.

4 Highest score in Test, ODI, T20I

Test cricket: Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): 244 vs Bangladesh

ODI cricket: Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan): 193 vs South Africa.

T20I cricket: Max O’Dowd (Netherlands): 133 vs Malaysia.