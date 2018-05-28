Best XI of IPL 2018: MS Dhoni leads the side

Here MyKhel presents you an eleven that will represent the best of this year's IPL.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

The Karnataka right-hander plundered runs at will coming in as opener - 659 runs from 14 games at 54.91 at a shade over 158. Rahul hardly played a loose shot in the entire tournament and shouldered the burden of leading the Kings XI batting almost singlehandedly. However, he received support only from Chris Gayle and in the end it became too tough for one individual to carry a misfiring team. But that will not take sheen away from his efforts.

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)

Big man for big occasion. Watson owned the IPL 2018 final with a brute hundred pulverising the Sunrisers bowling attack. His fitness is a concern and does not bowl as often as he once did. But if he can score 555 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 154.59 with two hundreds rest of the concerns can be pushed aside.

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The affable Kiwi became Sunrisers captain after David Warner was banned post the Cape Town ball tampering scandal. He quickly dispelled all the doubts as a leader and as a batsman. As the skipper of the team, he remained highly motivational and supporting and as a batsman he added another dimension to his classical batting style. It was no surprising to see him emerging the highest run-getter in the tournament with 735 runs and his strike-rate too was excellent - 142.44 - while making eight fifties.

Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)

The Hyderabad man received second wind to his career through this IPL. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said Rayudu's ability to play pace and spin effectively prompted him to promote the right-hander as opener. Rayudu made 602 runs from 16 games at a strike-rate of 149.75 and also made a hundred in the tournament. But Rayudu also showed that he is comfortable at any position while coming in the middle-order for CSK in a couple of matches, including the final.

Our Daredevil achieved a remarkable feat in this cricket season and has set a new record. Comment below and describe his performance in one word. #SpiritOfGoodness pic.twitter.com/FV34oBq1gg — Daikin India (@DaikinIndia) May 26, 2018

Rishabh Pant (Delhi Daredevils)

The Emerging Player of this IPL and the Delhi left-hander made that choice easy scoring 684 runs, second highest scorer behind Williamson, at an explosive strike-rate of 173.60. Pant showed crispiness and flamboyance that often come along with youth. He underlined that fact once again - one for the future - in this IPL.

MS Dhoni (Captain, Chennai Super Kings)

The Captain Cool performed the dual role of finisher and leader with effortless ease. He made 455 runs at a stunning average of 75.83 and at a strike rate of 150.66. Dhoni had 14 dismissals also to his credit and seldom missed a chance to make an impact as a wicketkeeper as well. We did not have to look beyond Dhoni to lead this best IPL XI.

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

The all-rounder's effort was pivotal in Mumbai Indians making a late comeback. They did not make the play-off but Pandya came up with a splendid individual effort - 18 wickets from 13 matches and 260 runs. On some other day, his efforts could have taken Mumbai far but he hardly had any support from a team that was having a modest season.

So the #ipl2018 has come to an end , not the way we wanted to finish it but we're happy with our performance.

want to thanks D management , all the coaches & most importantly all the fans 4 showing so much love & for supporting me throughout D tournament❤ @SunRisers @IPL pic.twitter.com/IbQV4iYgVw — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 28, 2018

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Afghanistan leg-spinner was a formidable force during the IPL 2018. In his premier role as a bowler he took 21 wickets from 17 matches and he also proved his worth as a batsman with a match-turning cameo against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2. And he is also a livewire on the field. Hardly any batsman picked Rashid's googly throughout the tournament.

Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab)

The top wicket taker in the tournament with 24 wickets from 14 matches at a very fine average of 18.66 and at an economy of even eight. Tye held his own in the tournament for Kings XI Punjab with an array of variations like knuckle ball, slow ball and slow bouncer.

Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The right-arm fast bowler had an impact season for Royal Challengers Bangalore - one of the very few positives to emerge for them. Yadav took 20 wickets from 14 matches and invariably gave RCB breakthroughs in the Power Plays - a phase when batsmen look to make some quick runs. Yadav showed his destructive side when RCB skittled Kings XI for 88 with a three-wicket burst in the Power Play.

The #VIVOIPL season has witnessed some lethal bowling spells, and the in-form Andrew Tye has ended up with the Purple Cap 🧢 at the end of the league stage. Can anyone better the Australian's tally of 24 wickets? #BESTvsBEST pic.twitter.com/fvSXMRf0Xu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2018

Mujeeb ur Rahman (Kings XI Punjab)

The second mystery spinner from Afghanistan took 14 wickets from 11 matches and his economy rate stood at an impressive 6.99. Mujeeb is also a handy lower-order batsman capable of a couple of beefy hits. A tournament dominated by leg-spinners, Mujeeb found his own place with his variations.