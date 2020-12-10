Big Bash League 2020: Umpires to carry deodorant advertisement under their arms during BBL 10

According to a report in The Guardian, Cricket Australia has announced a partnership with the deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona. As part of the deal, the umpires in the BBL are required to sport pictures of the product's branding under their arms, which might be fully revealed while signalling during the course of the match.

BBL: The Season 10 of the tournament launched in big style

Rexona has also claimed that it is in the process of trademarking "pit-vertising" as it seeks to find fresh space for advertising. The deal will generate a record $70m in sponsorship this summer for Cricket Australia. This deal will be a major shot in the arms of Cricket Australia which, like other cricket boards, also suffered huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the umpire is doing backstoke, strap yourself in for some hitting.



It's the first ever POWER SURGE ⚡ #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Z2IRn4POPD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2020

Big Bash League 2020-21: Format, marquee players, new rules, TV channel, live streaming information

The tenth edition of the BBL begins today (December 10) and the final taking place on February 6, 2021. The much-awaited 10th season is hosting eight teams - Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

Big Bash League new rules: X-factor subs, Power Surge introduced for upcoming BBL

Cricket Australia has introduced three new exciting innovations - Power Surge, X-Factor Player and Bash Boost that will be implemented in this edition to make the tournament more interesting.

The 'Power Surge' option will provide the batting side greater control over its innings where they would be able to add two overs of the power play to the shortened variation of four overs. The four-over-power play for batsmen is fixed to start from the first over itself.

The Power Surge option can be opted by the batting side from the 11th over onwards. The teams will also have the ability to make a strategic change beyond the 10th over mark of the first innings where they can avail the option to substitute a player through the 'X-Factor player' rule.

This player should be named as either the 12th or 13th man on the team sheet and can replace any player who is yet to bat or has bowled no more than one over. The Bash Boost concept will come into action in the second innings.

Both teams will get a chance to clinch four competition points per match - three points for the overall win and one Bash Boost point, awarded halfway through the second innings.

The chasing team would be awarded the Bash Boost point if they are above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition. However, if they are below par, the fielding side will receive the point.