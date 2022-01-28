Big Bash League 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics From BBL 11th Edition

Skipper Ashton Turner (54 from 35 balls) and Laurie Evans (76 not out from 41 balls) shared a 104-run stand for the fifth wicket to guide Perth Scorchers from 25 for 4 to a challenging 171 for 6 from their allotted 20 overs in the BBL 2021-22 final.

In reply, the Sydney Sixers were bowled out for just 92 in 16.2 overs thanks to an all-round display by the Perth Scorchers led by Andrew Tye's bowling effort of 3 for 15 in 3 overs. Jhye Richardson also took 2 wickets to clean up the lower order.

This was the fifth final meeting between the two teams in 12 seasons and Perth Scorchers went one up to 3-2 with their recent win and became the most successful side in BBL. In fact, the Scorchers defeated the Sixers four times in as many games in BBL 11.

Here's the BBL 2021-22-22 full list of award winners, prize money and stats:

# Champions: Perth Scorchers - $450,000

# Runner-ups: Sydney Sixers - $220,000

# Semi Finalist: Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder - $80,000 Each

# 5th Place Team: Hobart Hurricanes - $20,000

# Player of the Match (FINAL): Laurie Evans (Perth Scorchers) - 76 not out from 41 balls

# Player of the Tournament: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) received the award after a record-breaking season opening the batting.

# Best bowling figures in the final: Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers) - 3 for 6 in 2 overs

# Most Runs in the tournament (BKT Golden bat): Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) scored 577 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.08.

# Most Wickets in the tournament: Peter Siddle (Adelaide Strikers) - 30 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 17.73

# Most Centuries: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) and Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - 2 Centuries

# Most Half-Centuries: Joe Clarke (Melbourne Stars) - 5 half-centuries

# Highest Score by a batsman in the tournament: Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) 154 runs (64 balls) vs Hobart Hurricanes

# Most Number of Sixes in the tournament: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - 29 sixes

# Most Number of Fours in the tournament: Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) - 49 fours

# Highest total in the tournament: Melbourne Stars - 273/2 in 20 overs vs Hobart Hurricanes

# Most Sixes in an innings: Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurricanes) - 9 sixes vs Melbourne Renegades

# Most Ducks in the tournament: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat) - 5 ducks

# Highest Batting Average (minimum 10 matches): Jason Sangha (Sydney Thunder) - 49.44 in 12 matches

# Highest strike-rate in the tournament (minimum 10 matches): Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) - 171.42.

# Best bowling figures in an innings: Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) - 6 for 17 vs Brisbane Heat

# Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament: Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers) - 17 dismissals in 14 matches

# Most stumpings in the tournament: Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers) - 5 stumpings

# Most Catches in the tournament: Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers) - 12 catches in 16 matches

# Highest batting partnership in the tournament: 151 runs - Joe Clarke and Hilton Cartwright (Melbourne Stars) vs Brisbane Heat

# Highest match aggregate in the tournament: 440 runs - Melbourne Stars (273/2) vs Hobart Hurricanes (167/6)

# Highest win margin: 152 Runs - Sydney Sixers (213/4) vs Melbourne Stars (61 All Out)