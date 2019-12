Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20: Complete Squads, Captains & Home Grounds of all eight BBL teams

Melbourne, Dec 15: The ninth edition of Australia's domestic T20 league i.e. the Big Bash League (BBL) kicks-off on December 17 with Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Thunder in the opening game.

The cricketers from all parts of the world will participate in the marquee T20 league Down Under that will culminate in February. The eight-team competition will go on for 42 days this time instead of 54 with 56 games being played in the league stage.

Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20: Full Schedule, Date, Venue, TV Timings in IST & live streaming information

BBL gives the local Australian players a chance to showcase their skills on the international stage and compete with the best in the world.

Here's the complete squad of all eight participating teams: