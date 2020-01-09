Big Bash League: Heat cut down Hurricanes after contentious Wade dismissal

Renshaw tipped a big hit from Matthew Wade in the air before jumping from behind the boundary to palm the ball up for Tom Banton to take the catch.

There was a shrug of the shoulders from Renshaw, but Wade had to depart for 61 in his first match of the tournament and the Hurricanes went on to post only 126-9 at The Gabba - Josh Lalor taking 3-21.

Scott Boland claimed 3-16 to give the Hurricanes hope, yet they were comfortably beaten as Cutting made 43 not out and Jimmy Peirson an unbeaten 23 to seal victory for the Heat with 10 balls to spare.

Darren Lehmann's side are up to third after three consecutive victories, two of which have come against Hobart.

WADE DISMISSAL CAUSES A STIR

Renshaw showed great athleticism and quick thinking to set up a simple grab for Banton, but Wade's dismissal sparked a debate over the rules.

A tweet from the official Lord's and MCC account cleared up any doubts, stating: "The key moment is when he first touches the ball, which is inside the boundary. He's airborne for his second contact."

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was among those to call for a rule change and Wade would no doubt agree, having been sent on his way after clearing the rope twice in his first knock of the competition.

BRISBANE FEELING THE HEAT AFTER BOLAND BURST

It was very much game on after the Heat lost four wickets for only 19 runs.

Boland got rid of Max Bryant for 28 and collected a further two wickets in three balls when he had Renshaw caught behind before snaring Joe Burns later in the ninth over.

The Hurricanes were given another major lift when Chris Lynn was run out following a mix-up with Peirson, reducing the Heat to 71-5 in the 11th over.

BRISBANE CUT TO THE CHASE

Hobart were made to pay for a lack of runs, though, as Cutting and Peirson completed a successful run chase.

Cutting's best knock of the tournament and a measured innings from Peirson got Brisbane home - the pair putting on 60 for the sixth wicket.

The powerful Cutting - who also took three catches - was dropped by David Miller but the damage had already been done at that stage and he struck Thomas Rogers for a third six to end that match in emphatic fashion.