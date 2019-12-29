Big Bash League: Rashid and Salt open fresh Renegades wounds

The Renegades have now lost four out of four in this season's competition, with their chase of the Strikers' 155-6 decisively compromised by losing three wickets – including two run outs – in the 13th over.

Rashid sharply threw down Aaron Finch's stumps from backward point to start the mini-collapse from the delivery after Australia's limited overs captain reached 50.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner had already bowled the experienced Shaun Marsh for 16 and accounted for Will Sutherland with a wonderful googly.

Rashid's figures of 2-15 from his four overs should have been even more handsome, with Beau Webster given an unusual lbw reprieve.

Webster (37 not out) set himself up for the big finish but excellent death bowling from Wes Agar (2-20) and Cameron Valente (2-36) finished the job.

Adelaide got off to a flyer, thanks almost entirely to Phil Salt's blistering 54 off 26 deliveries – Renegades paceman Richard Gleeson shipping some brutal punishment.

Cameron Boyce held a return catch to end Salt's fun and returned economical figures of 2-18.

Dan Christian (0-17) also put the squeeze on but was the second ambling run out in the Renegade's nightmare over, which also saw Marcus Harris flick an awful shot off Agar straight to deep square leg.

Kane Richardson, the pick of the Adelaide attack with 4-33, was the last man out in their 137-8 as Salt concluded a fine outing by catching him at long-off to give Valente his second wicket.

Scratch leaves Renegades in with a sniff

Webster was not alone in failing to pick the mercurial Rashid effectively and he was hit on the pad to prompt a loud appeal. The Adelaide players joined their star spinner in celebration as Greg Davidson raised his hand. However, the umpire proceeded to scratch his nose in an exaggerated manner and not raise his finger, meaning Rashid's joy turned to confusion.

Hawkeye showed the ball would have crashed into leg stump. Davidson later explained he changed his decision at the last moment, adjudging Webster to have got an inside edge.

Salt piles misery on Gleeson

Gleeson came into the match with a BBL economy rate of 10.6 and the Lancashire seamer's struggles continued at the hands of Salt. He could count himself unfortunate to an extent, as one of Salt's five fours from his second over was a thick outside edge past the wicketkeeper, but it was a punishing and decisive passage in a game where runs were otherwise hard-earned.

Siddle earns warm ovation

It was an emotional day for experienced seamer Peter Siddle, who announced his retirement from international cricket. Although he went wicketless in his four overs, Siddle could celebrate undefeated Adelaide moving to the top of the BBL standings.