Big Bash League: Rauf stars with five-for as Stars crush Hurricanes

Marcus Stoinis (unbeaten 81) guided the Stars to 163-4 after they elected to bat first in Moe on Sunday (December 22).

Hobart, who were also coming into the clash on the back of a win, were only briefly any chance in their chase.

Clive Rose (32 not out) was their top-scorer as Rauf (5-27) ripped through the Hurricanes' batting order, Hobart bowled out for 111 to give the Stars a 52-run win.

RAUF TAKES HIS CHANCE

Rauf was only called up to the Stars' squad as cover for injured South African star Dale Steyn.

The 25-year-old Pakistani has grabbed his chance, backing up his decent start, having taken 2-20 in the Stars' win over the Brisbane Heat.

Rauf went through Hobart's middle- and lower-orders in a hugely impressive performance.

While Steyn is a huge recruit for the Stars, they can afford not to rush the 36-year-old back from his side strain.

Pakistani Haris Rauf continues to impress in #BBL09 with a wicket in his first over

SUPER STOINIS STEPS UP

Stoinis produced the best innings of the game with his 54-ball 81, which included seven fours and four sixes.

The right-hander was dropped off his first ball – Rose (0-12) putting down a return chance – while he provided another opportunity the Hurricanes messed up when he was on five.

Stoinis punished Hobart for those mistakes, with his 81-run opening partnership with Nic Maddinson (40) setting up the innings.

Marcus Stoinis brings up his fifty in style, from just 28 balls.



Marcus Stoinis brings up his fifty in style, from just 28 balls.

MIDDLE-ORDER WOE FOR HOBART

The Hurricanes lost 34-8 during their innings after Caleb Jewell (25) and D'Arcy Short (9) had put on 30 for the first wicket.

Rauf was the chief destroyer as the Stars managed to bowl five Hurricanes batsmen.

Hobart were never able to slow the loss of wickets as seven batsmen failed to reach double figures.