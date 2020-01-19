Cricket
Big Bash League: Miller heroics in vain as Strikers sink Hurricanes

By Christopher Devine
David Miller

Hobart, January 19: David Miller's magnificent unbeaten 90 proved in vain as Hobart Hurricanes' hopes of making the Big Bash League play-offs were effectively ended with a 10-run defeat to Adelaide Strikers.

After Strikers skipper Travis Head (79 from 40 balls) had lifted his side to an imposing total of 186-5, Miller threatened to pull off a dramatic rescue act in Launceston on Sunday (January 19).

The South Africa batsman, who had made just 91 runs in his previous nine innings in the competition, plundered eight fours and five sixes in a 48-ball innings that kept Hobart in the hunt after a slow start to their chase.

However, the Hurricanes were still left with too much to do. They required 21 off the final over, bowled by Peter Siddle, and could only manage 10 runs as they finished on 176-6.

Adelaide are now up to second in the table, but yet another defeat leaves Hobart staring at likely elimination.

MILLER DROP PROVES COSTLY

Although he finally found form with the bat, Miller was guilty of missing a significant chance when Adelaide batted.

Head had only 21 to his name when he dragged Qais Ahmad to Miller at deep square-leg, but the fielder failed to take the opportunity.

The Hurricanes were left to rue the dropped chance as Head accelerated superbly, receiving fine support from Jono Wells (45 not out).

Matt Short also made a valuable contribution late in the Strikers innings with an unbeaten 33 from 20 deliveries.

AGAR AND SIDDLE SEAL VICTORY

Michael Neser removed Matthew Wade in the first over of the Hobart reply, before Wes Agar and Siddle took centre stage.

Agar picked up four of the other five wickets to fall on his way to career-best figures of 4-33, while Siddle (1-26 from four overs) was key in ensuring the required rate spiralled beyond the Hurricanes' control.

With Miller in the groove, Hobart still looked to have a slim chance at the start of the last over, but the vastly experienced Siddle held his nerve.

Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
