Big blow to Dream11 users: Andhra Pradesh residents will not be able to take part in contests

Dream11, India's leading fantasy sports platform, and also the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League, released a statement on Tuesday, stating that the company was trying to gauge the exact impact of the changes, but for now, all residents of Andhra Pradesh will not be able to join pay-to-play contests on Dream11.

The changes:

From 11:30am on September 29, you will not be allowed to join pay-to-play contestes or add cash to you Dream11 account. You can, however, continue participating in practice contests or free private contests.

Dream11 account balance:

The money you have in your Dream11 account is safe.

If you have winnings that you would like to withdraw, you can verify you account and place a withdrawal request.

If the user has other queries regarding account balance or withdrawals, the user can write to the Dream11 Helpdesk. Any cash bonus given to the users account will not be eligible for withdrawal.

This will be a big blow to the Dream11 users who have been playing the contests in the ongoing IPL.

