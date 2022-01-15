Cricket
BIG BREAKING! Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

By
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli ends his captaincy stint in Tests as well.

Bengaluru, January 15: India's star batsman Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the Test captain following the series loss in South Africa.

Kohli made the announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday (January 15), a day after India lost the Test series 1-2 in the Rainbow nation.

The 33-year-old had already relinquished the Twenty20 captaincy after ICC T20 World Cup held in the UAE last while while he was divested of the One-day International leadership by the selectors.

Rohit Sharma is currently the designated skipper for India in the shorter formats. However KL Rahul will be leading India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as Sharma is recovering from an injury.

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted from its official hande.

More to follow...


Story first published: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 19:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2022

