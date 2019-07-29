Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bihar-lad Apoorva Anand creates record in BCCI U-19 tournaments

By
Bihar-lad Apoorva Anand creates record in BCCI U-19 tournaments
Apoorva Anand

New Delhi, July 29: Bihar's Under-19 cricketer Apoorva Anand has claimed a unique record in Cooch Behar Trophy and Veenu Mankad Trophy for young cricketers.

Both these domestic tournaments are organised by the BCCI for the Under-19 players where they can perform well and attract the attention of both states as well as national selectors towards them.

Apoorva Anand has picked up 62 and 17 wickets respectively in Cooch Behar Trophy and Veenu Mankad Trophy to create a record. The left-arm spinner has scalped 79 wickets in 16 games. Stats claim that the record of picking up most wickets in a single season of Cooch Behar and Veenu Mankad Trophies was previously held by legendary India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

Before Apoorva, the record was held by Mihir Diwakar who picked up 33 wickets in the two tournaments, combined, during 1999-2000 season for undivided Bihar. Apurva is leading the U-19 Bihar side and apart from being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, he also has the best economy rate in the season.

It is expected that his performance in the U-19 tournaments will earn Apoorva a spot in Bihar's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season.

Apoorva has been playing cricket from the age of seven and considers New Zealand spin great Daniel Vettori as his role model and inspiration. He studied in Dehradun in his early years and later shifted to Delhi. Apoorva has played for Jharkhand in U-16 before shifting to Bihar.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket bihar spinner bcci
Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 20:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue