Spalletti Believes Any Coach Would Be Fortunate To Lead Juventus Amid Ongoing Rumours

PKL 2025: Bharat powers Telugu Titans past Patna Pirates to end their winning streak; set up Qualifier 2 clash with Puneri Paltan

Cricket PAK vs SA: Bosch preys on Pakistan again as Proteas win T20I opener in Rawalpindi By Ben Spratt Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 2:23 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Rawalpindi, Oct 28: Corbin Bosch was again Pakistan's tormentor as he played a key role in South Africa's comfortable 55-run win in their T20I opener in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (October 28).

Bosch made both his ODI and Test debuts against Pakistan last December, starring in the longest format with both runs and wickets in a home win in Centurion.

Off the back of those contributions, Bosch signed and then abandoned a PSL contract, leading to a ban from the competition, but he was back in Pakistan on Tuesday and returned to centre stage.

A weakened South Africa side batted first and batted well, making 194-9 as Reeza Hendricks opened with a vital 60 off 40, to apply some pressure to the Pakistan batters.

Sahibzada Farhan went for 24, and Bosch then came to the fore as his first wicket accounted for Babar Azam, out for a two-ball duck on his return to Pakistan's T20I team.

Home captain Agha Salman followed to Bosch two overs later, and the South Africa seamer finished with career-best figures of 4-14 as Pakistan were never allowed to recover.

Only Mohammad Nawaz showed any real resistance, but Bosch fittingly caught the all-rounder off the bowling of Lizaad Williams to conclude the hosts' innings well short on 139 with 11 balls remaining.

Data debrief: Dot balls as damaging as Bosch blitz

While Bosch's wickets naturally caught the eye, it was the control with which he bowled that really made the difference and ensured Pakistan always faced an uphill battle.

He gave up only two boundaries across his four overs and, crucially, delivered 17 dot balls.

Pakistan hit six sixes to South Africa's four, but a huge 50% of the deliveries in their innings brought no score, meaning the home side could never build momentum.