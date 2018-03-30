Brathwaite, Holder opt out of Windies T20 series in Pakistan

The trio of games will be held in Karachi on successive days from April 1, but the tourists will be without regular T20 captain Brathwaite and experienced all-rounder Holder.

The series will see Pakistan host another Test nation in more than one international match for the first time since May 2015, after Sri Lanka were the victims of a terror attack during a tour in 2009.

Since then, Pakistan have played their home fixtures in the United Arab Emirates, but a World XI arrived for three T20s in September, a month before Sri Lanka flew to Lahore for a T20 that concluded their three-match rubber.

Courtney Browne, chairman of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel, said: "We had a few players that opted not to tour Pakistan, due to their or their families' security concerns and CWI have fully accepted their position.

"This series, therefore, provides opportunities for new players to state their claim for a regular place in the team, plus gain vital experience in different conditions. We expect the series to be highly competitive."

West Indies' 13-man squad includes four members who could be in line to make their T20I debut, while two of those - batsman Andre McCarthy and pace bowler Odean Smith - earn their maiden call-ups in any format.

Slow left-armer Veerasammy Permaul has previously featured in Tests and ODIs, while all-round Keemo Paul has four appearances in the 50-over format to his name. Jason Mohammed will lead the side in Brathwaite's absence.

West Indies squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Odean Smith, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

Source: OPTA