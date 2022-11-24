Brazil vs Serbia: Live Streaming in India, IST Time, Key Players, Betting Tips, Match Prediction

1. Squads
Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).
Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).
Serbia: Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).
Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).
Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga, on loan from Valencia), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona).
Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiortentina), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino).
2. Starting line-up
Brazil: 1 Alisson, 2 Thiago Silva, 3 Marquinhos, 4 Danilo, 5 Eder Militao, 6 Casemiro, 7 Fred, 8 Raphinha, 9 Neymar, 10 Vinicus Jr, 11 Richarlison.
Serbia: 1 V. Milinkovic-Savic; 2 Milenkovic, 3 S. Mitrovic, 4 Pavlovic; 5 Zivkovic, 6 Gudelj, 7 S. Milinkovic-Savic, 8 Kostic; 9 Tadic; 10 Vlahovic, 11 Jovic.
3. Key Players
Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Neymar, Vinicius Jr.
Serbia: Stefan Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic.
4. Match Prediction
Brazil is the obvious favourites but we have already seen Saudi Arabia shocking fancied Argentina. So it will be naive for Brazil to undermine a team like Serbia who have multiple players with good amount of experience in various European leagues. But one thing that will keep Brazil ahead will be the quality of their strikers, Tite has several options and that should make the Latin Americans favourites. Betting tips: Odds are 3/1 in favour of Brazil.
5. Live Streaming, IST Time
The Brazil vs Serbia match will be live from 12.30 AM IST (Friday early morning). The match can be watched on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and the live streaming is on JIO Cinema.