English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

McCullum backs 'box office' Archer to be a huge player at the Ashes

By Joel Sritharan

England head coach Brendon McCullum believes Jofra Archer will be a "huge player" when they tour Australia this winter.

Archer finished with figures of 4-18 from nine overs as England recorded a 342-run victory over South Africa, the biggest win in ODI history, to close out their three-match series.

McCullum backs box office Archer to be a huge player at the Ashes

The fast bowler, who also returned to the Test side this summer after several injuries, removed the opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton before also sending in-form Matthew Breetzke back to the changing rooms after just 10 balls.

Archer managed to feature in all three ODIs against the Proteas in a five-day period, reducing worries about his fitness ahead of a busy winter schedule.

McCullum said they will keep a close eye on Archer heading into the Ashes, but he is likely to play a big role in the upcoming tour.

"That was an unbelievable spell," McCullum said. "It was box-office bowling.

"[It's] not just his pace, but his skill, his ability to shift it both ways and to test batters with the steep bounce he gets.

"He's a proper cricketer, hence why we've taken our time with him to make sure that we give him every chance to be in the biggest series of all of our lives.

"It's always a delicate balance. Sometimes you need to keep bowling and you need to keep ticking over.

"I think a lot of injuries happen when you almost down the tools completely, not that I really understand how that works. But we've just got to make sure we work to the plan.

"We've had a good plan with Jof over the last little while and he's rewarded us for the type of planning that we've had with performances like tonight.

"He's going to be a huge player when we get to Australia, as a number of others are. But I don't think we'll wrap him up [in cotton wool] per se. We'll just keep working with him on how he's going and work out what's best for him."

Story first published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 19:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out