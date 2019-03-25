Cricket

Bumrah has 'recovered well' after hurting shoulder: Mumbai Indians team management

By Pti
Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah suffered the injury when he fell while bowling the teams final over
Mumbai, March 25: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has "recovered well" after hurting his left shoulder during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Sunday (March 24), Mumbai Indians' team management said.

The pacer's condition will be "assessed" on Monday (March 25), the MI team management added. Bumrah suffered the injury when he fell while bowling the team's final over, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that kept the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.

The Indian selectors and team management would have their fingers crossed on the fitness of Bumrah, their main strike bowler, with the World Cup just over two months away.

Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah, soon after bowling a yorker, was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings.

Pant managed to dig the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time. The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
