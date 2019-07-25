Cricket
Byju's replaces OPPO as Team India jersey sponsor

By
Byju's replaces OPPO as Team India jersey sponsor

Mumbai, July 25: From September onwards, Team India will have a new brand name on their jerseys. Chinese mobile company Oppo will be replaced by Byju's, the Bengaluru-based educational technology and online tutorial firm.

The team will sport Oppo logo on its jerseys till the West Indies tour which commences from August 3 and ends on September 2. Once, South Africa tour of India begins from September 15, Byju's will takeover the jersey.

In March 2017, Oppo had won the Indian team sponsorship rights for a five-year period, i.e. till March 2022 for a whopping amount of Rs 1079 crores, outbidding Vivo mobiles' Rs 768 crore bid.

However, according to reports, Oppo has now decided to exit the space because it finds the value at which it acquired the rights in 2017 to be "extremely high" and "unsustainable".

The report further says that BCCI will continue to receive the same amount from Byju's and will be at no loss for the entire duration of the deal which runs till March 31, 2022.

Oppo was paying BCCI Rs 4.61 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1.56 crore for an ICC event match. Before that, STAR India used to pay Rs 1.92 crore per bilateral match and Rs 61 lakh for an ICC match.

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
