CA chief Sutherland lands in SA. Inquiry findings due on Wednesday

Sutherland will join CA's Executive General Manager Team Performance Pat Howard and Senior Legal Counsel and Head of Integrity Iain Roy in Johannesburg, the venue of Australia's fourth Test against South Africa.

ALSO READ: ICC BANS SMITH | SMITH TENURE OVER: GILLESPIE

In a statement released late on Monday, Sutherland said he plans to meet with Roy in Johannesburg to be briefed on the investigation that was conducted with the team in Cape Town and to determine any course of action undertaken by CA.

He said the inquiry is being carried out "as a matter of urgency" and that the findings it yielded will be shared with the public to be kept updated on its progress.

CA chairman David Peever said the board of directors had been fully briefed on the issue as it stands, and he expected there would be information to share publicly within 48 hours.

James Sutherland to meet with CA head of integrity and Pat Howard in South Africa. Sutherland will “determine recommended outcomes”. As for penalties, think months rather than matches - I reckon they’ll be lengthy. We’ll find out Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/lLVHg1msEc — Andrew Wu (@wutube) March 26, 2018

"The Cricket Australia Board has been fully updated on the issue and supports James travelling to South Africa to manage the response to the investigation currently underway," Peever said.

"We expect to be able to fully update the Australian public on the findings on Wednesday morning.

"We understand that everyone wants answers, but we must follow our due diligence before any further decisions are made," he said.

Roy arrived in Cape Town on Monday (March 25) and has begun an investigation into the details surrounding last Saturday's decision that Smith confirmed was taken by the team's 'leadership group' to tamper with the ball in order to impact the outcome of the third Test, in breach of the game's laws and ICC Code of Conduct.

The impending arrival of Sutherland in South Africa indicates that CA is considering the imposition of penalties beyond those announced by the ICC on Sunday (March 25), that saw Smith banned for the fourth Test at Wanderers and Cameron Bancroft fined 75 per cent of his match fee for their involvement in the controversy.