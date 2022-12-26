Cameron Green claims his maiden Test fifer days after shattering records in IPL 2023 Auction

The all-rounder picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa here at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cameron Green shines in Boxing Day Test

It was Green's imperious bowling effort that helped the Aussies to bowl the Proteas out for a paltry 189 in the first innings and take an early advantage in the match, which is part of the World Test Championships.

Australia captain Pat Cummins' decision to bowl after winning the toss was vindicated after his bowlers restricted the visitors inside 200. It was the seventh Test innings as they failed to reach the 200-run-mark.

For Australia, Scott Boland and Green were the wreakers in chief against South Africa. Boland picked up the first wicket for the Aussies when he dismissed Sarel Erwee (18). Some sensational fielding effort from Marnus Labuschagne also proved fatal for the Protea top order as they were reeling at 67-5 at one stage.

However, a century stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen led the rearguard for the visitors. The 108-run stand between the two was only the third 100-plus stand for South Africa in the calendar year.

Jansen slammed his maiden Test fifty in the process while Verreynne also scored a vital half-century but their resistance was ended by Green as they were dismissed for 59 and 52 respectively.

Green - the all-rounder from Western Australia - then made light work of the tail to finish with 5-27 as South Africa's final five wickets fell for just 10 runs.

Green created record in IPL Auction

The 23-year-old - who was purchased by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Auction - must have brought smiles to the faces of MI fans and team management. The all-rounder's name witnessed a huge bidding war among franchises before finally getting purchased by MI for a whopping bid of Rs 17.50 crore.

He thus became the most expensive player in the history of the league, after Sam Curran - who was bought by Punjab Kings in the same auction for a whopping Rs 18.50 crore.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," Green said. "I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much," Green told media persons at the end of the second Test against South Africa.

While interacting with the broadcasters in IPL Auction, Green claimed he couldn't believe what had happened at the IPL Auction 2023. "Obviously, I'm pinching myself. I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment," Green said on Star Sports.

Green added further, "I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav to name a few. Yeah, having Tim David, and Jason Behrendorff also from Australia, so I'm so excited. We've got so much talent that you can learn from them and improve your own game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I'm happy I'm going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians."