Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list

Rohit and Dhoni are top of the pile as they are the captains of two of the most successful sides in IPL history having lifted the title nine times between them in the past 14 seasons of the cash rich league.

Rohit-led Mumbai Indians hold the record for most IPL title wins with 6, while Dhoni's CSK, the current holders went on to lift the title for the fourth time in 2021.

Apart from the duo, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has led his team to two titles. While overseas skippers David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and legendary Shane Warne helped their team lift the title once in the past.

Here we take a look at the captains (minimum 14 matches) with highest win percentage since the inception of the league:

PLAYER MATCHES WINS DEFEATS TIES NO RESULT WINNING PERCENTAGE Rohit Sharma 129 75 50 4 0 59.68 MS Dhoni 204 121 82 0 1 59.60 Steve Smith 43 25 17 0 1 59.52 Rishabh Pant 16 9 6 1 0 59.37 Sachin Tendulkar 51 30 21 0 0 58.82 Anil Kumble 26 15 11 0 0 57.69 Shane Warne 55 30 24 1 0 55.45 Gautam Gambhir 129 71 57 1 0 55.42 Daniel Vettori 22 12 10 0 0 54.54 Virender Sehwag 53 28 24 1 0 53.77 Shreyas Iyer 41 21 18 2 0 53.65 David Warner 69 35 32 2 0 52.17 Dinesh Karthik 43 21 21 1 0 50 Yuvraj Singh 43 21 21 0 1 50 Kane Williamson 33 16 16 1 0 50 Harbhajan Singh 20 10 10 0 0 50 Glenn Maxwell 14 7 7 0 0 50 Virat Kohli 140 64 69 3 4 48.16 Eoin Morgan 24 11 12 1 0 47.91 Adam Gilchrist 74 35 39 0 0 47.29 George Bailey 30 14 16 0 0 46.66 Rahul Dravid 48 22 26 0 0 45.83 KL Rahul 27 11 14 2 0 44.44 Suresh Raina 34 14 18 2 0 44.11 Zaheer Khan 23 10 13 0 0 43.47 R Ashwin 28 12 16 0 0 42.85 Sourav Ganguly 42 17 25 0 0 40.47 JP Dumminy 16 6 9 0 1 40 Shane Watson 24 8 13 2 1 39.13 Ajinkya Rahane 25 9 16 0 0 36 Sanju Samson 14 5 9 0 0 35.71 Mahela Jayawardene 30 10 19 1 0 35 Kumar Sangakkara 47 15 30 2 0 34.04 Brendon McCullum 14 3 10 1 0 25 Kevin Pietersen 17 3 14 0 0 17.64