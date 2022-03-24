Captain With Highest Winning Percentage in IPL History: Dhoni and Rohit dominate the list

Bengaluru, March 24: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma dominate the list for highest winning percentage by captains in Indian Premier League.
Rohit and Dhoni are top of the pile as they are the captains of two of the most successful sides in IPL history having lifted the title nine times between them in the past 14 seasons of the cash rich league.
Rohit-led Mumbai Indians hold the record for most IPL title wins with 6, while Dhoni's CSK, the current holders went on to lift the title for the fourth time in 2021.
Apart from the duo, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has led his team to two titles. While overseas skippers David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and legendary Shane Warne helped their team lift the title once in the past.
Here we take a look at the captains (minimum 14 matches) with highest win percentage since the inception of the league:
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|DEFEATS
|TIES
|NO RESULT
|WINNING PERCENTAGE
|Rohit Sharma
|129
|75
|50
|4
|0
|59.68
|MS Dhoni
|204
|121
|82
|0
|1
|59.60
|Steve Smith
|43
|25
|17
|0
|1
|59.52
|Rishabh Pant
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|59.37
|Sachin Tendulkar
|51
|30
|21
|0
|0
|58.82
|Anil Kumble
|26
|15
|11
|0
|0
|57.69
|Shane Warne
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|55.45
|Gautam Gambhir
|129
|71
|57
|1
|0
|55.42
|Daniel Vettori
|22
|12
|10
|0
|0
|54.54
|Virender Sehwag
|53
|28
|24
|1
|0
|53.77
|Shreyas Iyer
|41
|21
|18
|2
|0
|53.65
|David Warner
|69
|35
|32
|2
|0
|52.17
|Dinesh Karthik
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|50
|Yuvraj Singh
|43
|21
|21
|0
|1
|50
|Kane Williamson
|33
|16
|16
|1
|0
|50
|Harbhajan Singh
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|50
|Glenn Maxwell
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|50
|Virat Kohli
|140
|64
|69
|3
|4
|48.16
|Eoin Morgan
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|47.91
|Adam Gilchrist
|74
|35
|39
|0
|0
|47.29
|George Bailey
|30
|14
|16
|0
|0
|46.66
|Rahul Dravid
|48
|22
|26
|0
|0
|45.83
|KL Rahul
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|44.44
|Suresh Raina
|34
|14
|18
|2
|0
|44.11
|Zaheer Khan
|23
|10
|13
|0
|0
|43.47
|R Ashwin
|28
|12
|16
|0
|0
|42.85
|Sourav Ganguly
|42
|17
|25
|0
|0
|40.47
|JP Dumminy
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|40
|Shane Watson
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|39.13
|Ajinkya Rahane
|25
|9
|16
|0
|0
|36
|Sanju Samson
|14
|5
|9
|0
|0
|35.71
|Mahela Jayawardene
|30
|10
|19
|1
|0
|35
|Kumar Sangakkara
|47
|15
|30
|2
|0
|34.04
|Brendon McCullum
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|25
|Kevin Pietersen
|17
|3
|14
|0
|0
|17.64
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.