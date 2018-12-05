Brathwaite returns as Windies step up World Cup preparations

The all-rounder missed the previous two 50-over series – a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of the Tigers and a 3-1 loss in India – but is back in contention as the Windies ramp up their preparations for next year's World Cup.

Captain Jason Holder remains out injured with a shoulder problem, meaning Rovman Powell will act as interim skipper.

Recent debutants Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Oshane Thomas all keep their places in the 15-man party, to which Darren Bravo and Roston Chase return, having last played an ODI in October 2016 and July 2017, respectively.

"With two more ODI series before the 2019 World Cup, the Bangladesh series allows us to narrow our search for our final 15-member World Cup squad," said chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.

"In the absence of captain Jason Holder, the panel believes the team can still be competitive, especially with the return of Darren Bravo.

"Darren’s experience will add value to the batting, which in turn will place selection pressure for spots in the squad. The selection panel therefore takes this opportunity to wish the team much success in Bangladesh."

West Indies ODI squad to face Bangladesh: Rovman Powell (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.