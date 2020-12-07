Not quick enough like MS Dhoni: Matthew Wade tells Shikhar Dhawan after failing to stump India opener - Watch

The legendary India cricketer is always admired for possessing the quickest pair of hands behind the stumps. Dhoni's name will always be held in high esteem when comes to effecting stumpings in split seconds.

In his illustrious international career, he has stunned several batsmen with his quick glove work and forced the cricket enthusiasts and experts admire his skills.

Such has been Dhoni's charisma behind the stumps that wicketkeepers from other cricketing nations have admitted that no one can match him.

During the second Twenty20 International between India and Australia in Sydney on Sunday (December 6), senior Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade admitted the fact that he's not as quick as Dhoni.

During the 9th over of the Indian innings, Wade tried effected a stumping of Shikhar Dhawan and the on-field umpire went upstairs to review it. The replays in slow motion confirmed that Dhawan's foot landed on the ground just in time before the wicketkeeper could disturb the bails. After Dhawan was ruled not out, Wade was caught speaking on the stump mic to Dhawan that he's not quick enough like Dhoni and the two burst into laughter.

"Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni," Wade - who was also the stand-in captain in the match - told Dhawan.

India went on winning the match by six wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 195, India rode on Dhawan's knock of 51 and Hardik Pandya's blitz of 43 off 22 balls and reached home. Captain Virat Kohli also played a knock of 40 runs.