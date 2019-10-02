India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Centurion Rohit Sharma says opening the innings suits his game

Rohit did that on Wednesday (October 2) on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA stadium here and helped India finish at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs when the skies opened up to halt the day's proceedings.

Mayank Agarwal gave Rohit excellent support with an unbeaten 84.

Excerpts from Rohit's press meet:

Q) Is it good for you not to sit and wait for your turn and open the innings straightaway?

A) "I think it suits my game to just don the pads and go out and bat. The waiting game, sitting inside when I was batting at 5 or 6, I think... I won't say that didn't suit my batting but here, your mind is absolutely fresh, you know that you have to play the new ball. You know what the two bowlers bowling with the new ball can do. So, the game plan becomes a little easier at that time. You know the field, you know the ball will not reverse. When you are batting at No 6, the field placements are different, the ball is reversing, you have to score runs in front of the wicket. I can't say for sure but just pad up and go out to bat, it suits my game better."

Q) When were you told about opening?

A) The talk was going for a long time about me opening the innings. In West Indies they told me clearly that it's going to happen now. I was prepared for the past two years. Actually, I was preparing mentally that at some stage I might have to open. So, mentally I was ready for it. Opening the batting in red-ball cricket is a different ball game compared to limited overs. Of course, it's just mentally you have to train your mind. Technically, yes, you've got to look into it, certain aspect of batting. More than that I feel mentally you have to challenge yourself as to how you are going to manage to play the new ball and then take the game forward. I was very clear in my mind as to what I wanted to do. There was no confusion about how I want to approach the innings.

Q) Many white ball openers have refused to open in Test cricket in the past. What was your line of thinking when you were told to open?

A) When you are playing international cricket, you always look for opportunity. This is great opportunity for me to open the innings. Yes, there will be a lot of challenges ahead but I'm not focussing on all of those. It's pretty important for me to stay in present and think about what I need to do today rather than thinking about what has happened in the past or what is going to happen in future. It's a great opportunity to open the innings and you know when you start the innings for the team, there's so much positivity. Yes, the opportunity presented itself. I wanted to take that opportunity. It was pretty clear in my communication to the management and they were already clear as to what they wanted out of me.

Q) How did you deal with the intial part of the innings?

A) Initially, whether it's the white ball or red ball, the red ball for a longer period of time will possess threat. I was very clear in my mind as to what I wanted to do out there. No matter what conditions you play anywhere in the world at least the first few overs will do something with the red ball or white bal. You've gotta focus on basics at that time, playing closer to the body, leaving the ball. We have played so much crocket in India, we know personally, I know what happens after 7 or 8 overs. The shine of the ball is gone. The ball doesn't swing much thereafter.

After then it's about playing your game and taking the game forward. because it's a slow and low pitch. It's very crucial you don't get stuck at any point. You need to keep taking the game forward. That is what my thought process was while I was batting. I've played enough cricket in India to understand that. I have played a lot of first-class cricket as well. I know the conditions, I know how difficult it gets once you get stuck, the runs don't come by, the fielders are inside the circle, rather closing. So, you've gotta try and find those gaps. That was pretty much what I did today tacking the new ball and sticking to my game plan that I had in my head and then backing yourself. I backed myself to do that.