Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chahal wears mask on way to Dharamsala for first ODI

By Pti
chahal

New Delhi, March 10: It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI there.

Chahal posted a picture of him wearing a mask at the airport here on his Twitter handle.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have."

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has gone past 40. South Africa have also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don'ts during their tour to India.

The first ODI will played in Dharamsala on March 12, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

More YUZVENDRA CHAHAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 22:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue