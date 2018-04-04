Challenge Parvatii Nair's XI in IPL Fantasy Cricket League

This Indian Premier League, predict the best performers of the day and win prizes in the CricBattle-powered Mykhel Fantasy Cricket League, presented by popular sports news website mykhel.com.

Challenge popular South Indian actress Parvatii Nair's XI in the Fantasy League and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 21 lakh.

While Parvatii will set the plot for each IPL match's 'story kathe', you have a chance to be the twist in the end. Are you game for it?

Then Play now by by clicking here.