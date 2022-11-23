Chamika Karunaratne handed one-year suspended ban by SLC

Karunaratne, who plays all three formats with the national team, has been handed a year-long ban from taking part in any format.

Sri Lankan Cricket Board handed the cricketer the ban for breaching several clauses in the player agreement. The player had breached the clauses during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The decision was taken based on the findings and recommendations of the three-member inquiry panel. In a statement released by SLC, the player had been handed the ban by the Executive Committee based on the report. Karunaratne was a part of the Lankan WC squad, where their campaign ended at the Super 12 stage.

The SLC in a statement, said, "Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr. Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career."

On the other hand, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has taken the decision to invite the General Manager of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit - Alex Marshall to the country to investigate allegations of match-fixing. The allegations were made recently by a parliamentarian about the recent Pakistan tour.

In the statement, the Lankan Board said, "Sri Lankan Cricket, as a full member of the ICC and mandated to uphold the integrity of the game at both the national and international level, believes that it is the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations made by the aforementioned parliamentarian, which have caused immense reputational damage to Sri Lanka cricket and its stakeholders."

Following the T20 World Cup, the Lankan board has found themselves in tough situations, including the arrest of Danushka Gunathilaka in Australia on alleged charges of rape.