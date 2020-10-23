Cricket
Chennai Super Kings are letting go these big stars after poor run in IPL 2020; See staggering list!

By
Chennai Super Kings are now placed bottom of the table with just 6 points from 10 games
Chennai Super Kings are now placed bottom of the table with just 6 points from 10 games

Bengaluru, October 23: Stephen Fleming was just stating the obvious when he said this Chennai Super Kings squad has "run out of juice." His statement came after Super Kings defeat against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match a couple of days ago.

Fleming was telling the CSK fans not to expect any miracles from this 'aged' side led by MS Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket earlier this year. They are not lying on the bottom of the table with 6 points from 10 matches, a staggering 7 defeats, and it is a not position the Chennai Super Kings have been familiar with.

So, what could be the way forward for Super Kings, one of the most successful and consistent teams in the IPL. MyKhel takes a look.

1. Parting ways with ageing stars

1. Parting ways with ageing stars

The CSK have a lot of deadwood in their line-up. The stars like Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, who withdrew from IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, Harbhajan Singh, who also did not play in the IPL 2020, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma etc have played key roles in CSK's impressive run over the years but they have past their prime.

The Chennai team needs some fresh legs and need to look beyond their policy of preferring experience alone, and should mix experience with youth. The mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 should be held some time in December or January/February 2021, and freeing these stars will also allow CSK to have few extra crores in their wallet.

2. Should Dhoni continue as captain?

2. Should Dhoni continue as captain?

MS Dhoni has remained Chennai captain for 11 seasons from 2008, save for those two years when the team was banned from the IPL. He is the ‘Thala' for all Chennai Super Kings captain and has results to show too - three IPL and one Champions League title and the CSK have reached the IPL play-offs without fail. But now that proud run is almost certain to be snapped and Dhoni, who once performed some incredible feats as captain, looks powerless to stop the slide. As a batsman too, he has past his destructive best, and now no longer the Jharkhand man can pull those big hits out of shelf at his whim.

It seems that CSK need a fresh mind at the helm, an active cricketer. They can look forward to someone like Kane Williamson for captaincy role for the next few seasons. Perhaps, Dhoni, who owns a brilliant cricket mind, can withdraw to the board room and assemble the talent and help the new captain lead the Super Kings into a new era.

3. Should Stephen Fleming be replaced?

3. Should Stephen Fleming be replaced?

Like Dhoni, the former New Zealand captain too has served the CSK as coach for long years. He took over coaching the CSK right after his playing days for New Zealand and the IPL outfit. Since then Fleming, an unassuming man, has struck chord with Dhoni and the alliance has only flourished. Dhoni too had said how the "mutual respect" between him and Fleming has allowed CSK to function smoothly over the years.

But it is becoming increasingly clear that the Super Kings need some fresh perspective and coaching philosophy. They need to rope in someone else as coach next season, and can use Fleming's experience now more in a mentor role. Team building and strategizing could be left to someone else, possibly someone like Tom Moody or Ricky Ponting.

4. Young stars CSK should buy from auction

4. Young stars CSK should buy from auction

Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Ishan Porel, Krunal Pandya, T Natarajan etc could be their possible targets in the mega auction.

Story first published: Friday, October 23, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
