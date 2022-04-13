Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa, Dube, Theekshana turbocharge Chennai Super Kings to first win

By Patric Ridge
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube

Mumbai, April 13: Chennai Super Kings claimed their first win of the Indian Premier League season as they dispatched Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs on Tuesday night (April 12).

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube were the stars of the show for Chennai, who had lost their opening four games but reached 216-4 from their 20 overs.

Uthappa hit 88 from just 50 balls, with his explosive knock including nine sixes, one of which brought up a 100-run partnership with Dube, who struck a blistering unbeaten 95 from 46 deliveries.

1
53631

Dube launched eight sixes and five fours in a masterclass as the RCB attack was slayed.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2-35) ended Uthappa's stand in the 19th over and dismissed Ravindra Jadeja with the next ball, yet Dube added 15 to the total from the final six deliveries.

RCB had come out on top in their previous three games but their chances of extending that run looked slim by the fifth over, when Virat Kohli (1) followed Faf du Plessis (8) back to the dressing room.

Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the former South Africa captain and soon sent Anuj Rawat (12) packing.

Glenn Maxwell's flurry came to an end on 26 and Theekshana rounded off a brilliant spell with the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai (34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (41) to finish with figures of 4-33, before Jadeja (3-39) took two more to restrict Bangalore to 193-9.

Losing start a good omen for Chennai?

The Super Kings needed that victory and with it coming in such emphatic fashion, they may now look back to the 2010 IPL. That editiona 12 years ago was the only other time they have opened up with four losses, yet they went on to win the competition.

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai keep up Bangalore hoodoo

Chennai have now won 11 of their past 13 games against Bangalore in the IPL, including four on the bounce. Against no other team have they won more games in the competition (19).

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 23 April 13 2022, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Punjab
Predict Now
Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 13, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments