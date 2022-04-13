IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa, Dube, Theekshana turbocharge Chennai Super Kings to first win

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube were the stars of the show for Chennai, who had lost their opening four games but reached 216-4 from their 20 overs.

Uthappa hit 88 from just 50 balls, with his explosive knock including nine sixes, one of which brought up a 100-run partnership with Dube, who struck a blistering unbeaten 95 from 46 deliveries.

Dube launched eight sixes and five fours in a masterclass as the RCB attack was slayed.

Wanindu Hasaranga (2-35) ended Uthappa's stand in the 19th over and dismissed Ravindra Jadeja with the next ball, yet Dube added 15 to the total from the final six deliveries.

RCB had come out on top in their previous three games but their chances of extending that run looked slim by the fifth over, when Virat Kohli (1) followed Faf du Plessis (8) back to the dressing room.

Maheesh Theekshana dismissed the former South Africa captain and soon sent Anuj Rawat (12) packing.

Glenn Maxwell's flurry came to an end on 26 and Theekshana rounded off a brilliant spell with the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai (34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (41) to finish with figures of 4-33, before Jadeja (3-39) took two more to restrict Bangalore to 193-9.

Losing start a good omen for Chennai?

The Super Kings needed that victory and with it coming in such emphatic fashion, they may now look back to the 2010 IPL. That editiona 12 years ago was the only other time they have opened up with four losses, yet they went on to win the competition.

Chennai keep up Bangalore hoodoo

Chennai have now won 11 of their past 13 games against Bangalore in the IPL, including four on the bounce. Against no other team have they won more games in the competition (19).