Chennai Super Kings: IPl 2020 full league schedule, squad, venue, timing

By
Bengaluru, February 17: Three-times champions Chennai Super Kings will usher in their IPL 2020 campaign when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at Mumbai on March 29, incidentally the opening tie of this edition of the IPL.

It is a repeat of the IPL 2019 final held at Hyderabad in which Mumbai bagged their fourth IPL title beating Chennai Super Kings, three-time IPL champions. MyKhel offers the full league phase schedule, venue timing etc.

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Mumbai

April 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM, Chennai

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Kolkata

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab 8:00 PM, Chennai

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Delhi

April 17: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Mohali

April 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM, Chennai

April 24: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM, Chennai

April 27: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM, Chennai

April 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Hyderabad

May 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Jaipur

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM, Chennai

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

4:00 PM, Chennai

May 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM, Bengaluru

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir , Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.

Chennai retained the core team that propelled them to IPL 2019 final and added England all-rounder Sam Curran, Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood as their two big buys from the IPL auction held in December. Otherwise, the CSK will be depending on the battery of battle-hardened veterans to do the job for them.

Behind Mumbai Indians, the Super Kings are the second-most successful IPL team with three titles with the latest of them coming in 2018 under MS Dhoni, their captain from the inaugural edition in 2008. They have never failed to enter the knock-out stage of the IPL in any of the previous editions, a record no other team can claim.

Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
