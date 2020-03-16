Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara: I can't bat for social media or for entertainment

By
Cheteshwar Pujara: I cant bat for social media
Cheteshwar Pujara: I can't bat for social media

Bengaluru, March 16: Cheteshwar Pujara has borne the brunt of criticism for his 'slow-scoring' ways and even the Indian team management occasionally had expressed a desire for him to bat quicker. Pujara's patient half-century and his big stand with Arpit Vasavada played a big part in Saurashtra winning their maiden Ranji Trophy, beating Bengal in the final a few days ago.

1. Pujara's stand on his batting

1. Pujara's stand on his batting

"You can't bat for social media. Many of them don't understand my game and Test cricket because they see more white-ball cricket. Yaar yeh toh bahut bore kar raha hai, kitna ball khel raha hai (He is boring us, how many balls does he need). Please understand one thing, my aim is not to entertain someone, my aim is to win for my team, be it for India or Saurashtra," Pujara told The Indian Express. "Some days I bat fast, some days I bat slowly. I respect cricket lovers and crowd, I'm not someone who can hit sixes. I try to avoid social media, I don't follow social media when I am playing. I am not batting for entertainment," he said.

2. Will Pujara change his batting style?

2. Will Pujara change his batting style?

"The young generation does understand my game. Then, Test matches are getting fewer day by day, there are more white-ball games happening. So, they won't copy my style because my batting approach suits Test cricket (more). It's not that I cannot change gears, I can play in shorter formats too. Many people have not seen me bat in white-ball cricket on TV. I know I take some time (to get in) but that's the way I have been taught when growing up," he said.

3. Pujara on Ranji triumph and Jaydev Unadkat

3. Pujara on Ranji triumph and Jaydev Unadkat

"He is like a younger brother and a close friend. Whenever he needs guidance, he calls me. Be it life or cricket, he talks openly. He was the person who danced the most at my wedding. He is a smart bowler and smart person,'' said Pujara.

4. Pujara's recent form

4. Pujara's recent form

Pujara's last Test hundred came against Australia at Sydney and since then he has played 9 Tests (2 against West Indies, Bangladesh, New Zealand and 3 against South Africa) without touching the three-figure mark. And now, Pujara does not have any Test matches scheduled until the end of the year when India face Australia away from home.

Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:19 [IST]
