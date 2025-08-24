Cheteshwar Pujara Net Worth, Cars and Family: A look at the India veteran's Luxurious Life beyond Retirement

India stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday (August 24). The veteran batter has been out of the Indian team for months now, and has now decided to end his illustrious career.
Known for his resolute batting and pivotal contributions to India’s Test successes, Pujara leaves behind a legacy as one of cricket’s most dependable players. This article explores his financial standing, family life, and lifestyle, drawing on verified information to provide a comprehensive overview of the cricketer’s journey as he steps away from the game.
Pujara’s retirement announcement, shared via his official X account, came unexpectedly on August 24, 2025, ending speculation about his future in domestic and county cricket. His final Test was in June 2023, but he continued to dominate first-class cricket until his retirement.
Cheteshwar Pujara’s net worth is estimated at approximately ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore as of 2025. His earnings stem from multiple avenues within cricket and endorsements, reflecting his successful career.
Pujara owns a luxurious villa in Rajkot, though its value is not publicly disclosed. His financial discipline suggests careful management of his earnings, ensuring long-term stability.
Pujara hails from a cricketing family in Rajkot, Gujarat. His father, Arvind Pujara, and uncle, Bipin Pujara, both played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, shaping his early cricketing journey. His mother, Reema Pujara, passed away from cancer in 2005, a loss that profoundly influenced his resilience. Pujara married Puja Pabari, a management graduate, on February 13, 2013, in a private ceremony in Rajkot. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aditi, on February 22, 2018.
In interviews, Pujara has emphasized the importance of family support, with his wife managing household responsibilities during his frequent travels. The family maintains a low-profile life in Rajkot, rooted in their Gujarati heritage, and prioritizes creating a nurturing environment for Aditi.
Pujara’s lifestyle reflects his understated personality, extending to his car collection. Verified reports confirm he owns: