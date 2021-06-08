'Cheteshwar Pujara will be the highest run scorer in WTC Final', predicts Parthiv Patel

Former India wicket-keeper believes India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is going to be the highest run-scorer in the WTC Final. The Indian top-order batsman showed tremendous grit and determination on the Australia tour but failed to post big scores against England in the home series and a big innings is long overdue from the talented right-handed batsman.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, Patel said, "I will back Cheteshwar Pujara to get the highest scorer title in this Test match. If India has to win, you have to keep Pujara for your No.3 - if India loses early wickets. If he goes on to bat for 3-4 hours in this Test match, I think India will be in a very good position. So, I am backing Pujara to be the highest run-scorer in this Test match."

Parthiv Patel further added that he will back the Virat Kohli-led side to come out victorious in the highly-anticipated match, starting June 18. The cricketer who has played 25 Tests for India claimed pacer Mohammad Shami is going to hold the key for the Indian bowling attack.

"I will put cricketing logic aside and I will back India to win this Test match. I think Mohammad Shami holds the key to the Indian bowling attack. Yes, Bumrah and Ishan Sharma have been bowling and preparing well, but I think Mohammad Shami is key. The way he has been bowling in England and he has done really well in all conditions," added Parthiv.