Chris Gayle hails Team India for brilliant comeback in Melbourne; congratulates Ajinkya Rahane for his century

The absence of regular captain Virat Kohli and senior pacer Mohammed Shami getting ruled out of the tournament was a major blow to the Indian side going into the second Test. But stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front and slammed a brilliant century, laying the foundation for an emphatic series-levelling eight-wicket win at MCG.

Talking to TimesNow, the left-handed batsman from Jamaica hailed Team India's win and said: "India winning the second test match is a brilliant comeback from Ajinkya Rahane and his team based on what happened in the first test, getting bowled out on just 36 so it's a great comeback from team India."

Gayle also congratulated Rahane for his masterful knock of 104 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test and said: "To beat Australia in the Boxing Day test in Australia is a great achievement, a great comeback especially without the main captain Virat Kohli. I want to congratulate Ajinkya Rahane for his century. You did a fantastic job and a brilliant century. The third test (Sydney) will become more interesting and the viewers will be entertained."

Earlier, the 41-year-old cricketer said he wishes to represent the West Indies in the upcoming two World Cups. Gayle - who was seen in action during the IPL 2020 in the UAE for Kings XI Punjab - while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC), said he wishes to play international cricket for another five years.

Ultimate Kricket Challenge: Schedule, format, rules, TV timings, list of players, live streaming information

"Oh yes, of course, no retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45, no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go," Gayle said.

Gayle is joined by several big stars in the world of cricket for the first exhilarating season of UKC will. Six global superstars and contenders - Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan - have pad-up for this one-of-a-kind series that reinvents cricket in a gladiatorial style.

This unique one-on-one format of cricket will see these global superstars going head-to-head against each other to see who's the greatest individual cricketer in the world. They go head-to-head against each other, every day with some surprise appearances from other global superstars.