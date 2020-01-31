Cricket
Chris Gayle to play in Everest Premier League of Nepal

By Pti

Bengaluru, January 31: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to play for Pokhahra Rhinos team in Nepal's domestic T20 tournament, the 'Everest Premier League', which begins from February 29 in Kathmandu.

The 40-year-old Gayle, who is nicknamed 'Universe Boss' and has now become a freelance T20 player, announced his decision in a twitter message.

"I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League. Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta. Nepal, get ready for the Gayle storm," he said in his inimitable style in a twitter post of the league organisers.

The orgainsers of the league also confirmed the development in a post on its official twitter handle.

"Nepal, the forecast for March is Stormy! @henrygayle has confirmed to play in the @eplt20official for @pokhararhinos! Are you ready for the Gayle Storm?" the post read.

Gayle is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket. He last played for West Indies in what was expected to be his "farewell" game in the third ODI in Port-of-Spain against India in August last year.

His last T20I was in March 2019 against England in Basseterre. He has not played a Test since 2014.

Gayle's last action in a franchise-based cricket was in Bangladesh Premier League for Chattogram Challengers early this month.

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
