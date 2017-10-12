Chris Jordan extends contract with Sussex

Hove, October 12: Chris Jordan has signed a contract extension to remain at Sussex until at least the end of the 2019 season.

Jordan has firmly established himself at Sussex after moving from Surrey four years ago and his exploits on the south coast have helped him to eight Test, 31 one-day and 26 Twenty20 international appearances, reports Daily Mail.

An experienced sprint format bowler who featured in the Indian Premier League last year, Jordan was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in this season's NatWest T20 Blast while he took 36 scalps at 32.83 in the Specsavers County Championship.

The 29-year-old also registered his highest first-class score of 147 during Sussex's final game of the season against Nottinghamshire and is widely-renowned for his exceptional fielding ability.

Jordan said: 'I'm delighted to be extending my stay here at a club I have grown to love. There is a lot of talent here and I'm looking forward to winning trophies with this great club.'

Jordan is the second Sussex player to commit to the county in the last two days, following swiftly on from batsman Luke Wells putting pen to paper for the next two years.

Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said: "He is becoming a key, senior figure in the squad and is playing an important role in developing the younger bowling group."