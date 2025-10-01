From R Ashwin To Dinesh Karthik: List Of Indians Lined Up For ILT20 Auction And Confirmed Signings

Cricket Woakes: I could have done a job in The Ashes By Stats Perform Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 14:01 [IST]

Chris Woakes is confident he could still have done a job for England in The Ashes after announcing his retirement from international cricket.

The veteran all-rounder was overlooked for selection for the tour of Australia, which begins later this year, as he continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder sustained in the thrilling home series with India.

Woakes, who took 192 wickets from 62 Tests, understands the thinking behind the bowling selections, but the 36-year-old has no doubt he could have done a job if he was involved.

"I still feel like I would have been good enough and, you know, had the ability to go out there with the experience as well, to be able to go and do a job for the team," he told Sky Sports.

"But, I understand the route that the team are wanting to take. Obviously, we haven't won in Australia for a long time. So, it feels like we've got to do something a little bit different.

"I am fully behind that, but I still believe with my experience, I could have still done a job for the team.

"Whether that be in the starting 11 for every test match. I am not sure that would have been the case, but to be a part of the squad and obviously still give my sort of, I suppose, experience and pass that down and help the other bowlers and bowling attack.

"I still felt I'd have been able to do that.

"But, as I said, with the shoulder, things were forced with that. I was never really going to be fit for the start of the series."

Woakes concedes that the timing of his injury counted against him, as he would not have been available until later in the series.

And once conversations with managing director Rob Key took place, he accepted it was the right time to call it quits.

"We'd spoken a few times leading up to the Ashes discussions and selection," he added.

"Once I was not included in that squad, it was probably pretty clear to me that it was time to kind of reflect and maybe time to call it internationally from a career perspective.

"Whether Keysy [Rob Key] in that sort of pressure, kind of said it how he wanted to say it, I don't know. But, you know, we'd spoken, and we were clear on it. So there was no issues from my side.

"There was a chance I could have been fit for once we got into December, but the series would have been well and truly underway.

"You know, you're into the third, fourth test match by that point. As you said, you need cricket under your belt, and I'm generally better with cricket under my belt.

"So that call wasn't surprising. And, to be fair, I totally agree with that decision as well."