Christian leads the way as Australia avert Bangladesh T20I series whitewash

The Tigers wrapped up the series with two matches to spare as they prevailed by 10 runs on Friday.

But despite a fifth successive T20I series defeat, Australia hit back to prevent Bangladesh from completing only a third series clean sweep in their history.

Dan Christian led the way with 39 runs from 15 balls – including a whopping 30 after hitting five sixes during the fourth over – as Justin Langer’s side chased the target of 104.

A further 27 from Ashton Agar moved the visitors to the brink of only a second victory in their last 10 T20Is.

Andrew Tye sealed it with an over to spare and ended Bangladesh’s four-match winning streak.

NO CENTURY FOR SHAKIB

Shakib Al Hasan came into the match just three away from becoming only the second player after Lasith Malinga to take 100 wickets in men’s T20Is – and first for Bangladesh.

However, he failed to add to his tally of 97 and conceded 50 runs during his four overs, including that sensational 30 from Christian.

SWEPSON STEPS UP

Mitch Swepson stepped up to the plate for Australia with three wickets in four overs, while conceding just 13 runs – his new best figures in T20Is.

It was a wonderful return for the spin bowler, who dismissed Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan and Mohammad Naim along the way.